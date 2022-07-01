Udaipur Beheading Case: Police Detain 2 More People; Total Arrests Reach 4

In the latest update in the Udaipur beheading case, two more people have been arrested in connection to the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, making a total arrest of 4 people so far. Notably, all the four arrested accused will be produced before the Jaipur court today, July 01 at 5:00 PM.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Udaipur IG-ATS Prafulla Kumar said, "Let me make a small clarification, NIA has not formally taken up the investigation now. Today, most probably the agency will be taking on the investigation. Until then, the investigation is still with the Rajasthan ATS. NIA is actively involved with the investigation process from day one."

When asked about the details of the recent arrest of two more people in the Udaipur beheading case, IG Kumar said, "They are locals from Udaipur.” The police officer further said that on the occasion of the Jagannath yatra and jummah prayers coming together on Friday, drones and CCTV have been deployed for the surveillance along with on-ground security deployment.

NIA registers UAPA case in Udaipur killing

The NIA has already registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Udaipur murder. The agency said that the accused wanted to "strike terror among the masses across the country".

A spokesperson for the counter-terror task force said that the NIA teams have reached Udaipur and initiated a probe into the incident."The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act on the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country," he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the anti-terror UA(P)A. Initially, the case was registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur.

"NIA has re-registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Telli on 28.6.2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan," the spokesperson said.

Notably, police arrested Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad for killing a 46-year-old tailor Kanhaiya with the cleaver for allegedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.