Udaipur Beheading: CM Gehlot Calls It A 'matter Of Terrorism', Says 'case Under UAPA'

While the entire Udaipur city in Rajasthan continues to remain on the edge following the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asserted that his state government has taken immediate action in the matter and have arrested the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, CM Gehlot also added that the two culprits' involvement with international terror organisations has been also revealed during the investigation. Adding more to it, he further said the state government's Special Operation Group (SOG) is fully cooperating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the ongoing probe.

उदयपुर की घटना ने पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया जिस तरीके से हत्या की गयी वो जघन्य अपराध है।हमने तत्काल, त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों को पकड़ लिया, SOG ATS को केस दे दिया और रातभर में ही पता लगा लिया अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संगठनों से संबंधित है ये घटना,मायने हैं आतंकवाद से संबंधित घटना है pic.twitter.com/kZ9muNmvI4 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 30, 2022

Reiterating his remarks, the chief minister said the Udaipur killing incident is not linked to religions but is related to 'terrorism' further adding that a case has been registered under the sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Speaking in the backdrop of the ongoing agitation across the state, CM Gehlot also appealed to the people to not protest. Notably, the CM is scheduled to visit the victim's family on Thursday due to which security arrangements have been heightened in the area.

Notably, the horrific incident took place on June 28, Tuesday, when a tailor identified as Kahaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two men over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Ongoing probe suggests terror links in Udaipur killing incident

While the National Investigation Agency has already taken up the investigation of the Udaipur murder case where tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday, the preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the prime accused has links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation.

He also visited Karachi back in 2014, said Rajasthan director general of police (DGP), M.L. Lather, on Wednesday during a press conference as he further added that three more people have been also arrested in connection to the case.

“One of the accused, Ghouse Mohammad, has links with the Karachi-based Islamist organisation Dawat-e-Islami. He had visited Karachi in 2014. So far, we have detained five people, including the two prime accused,” Lather said.

While on the other hand, Pakistan has clearly denied any connections with the matter stating that such attempts are being made to malign the country's image. Issuing a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, "There are reports claiming that accused individuals, Indian nationals, are connected to an organisation in Pakistan. However, these are attempts to malign the image of Pakistan and it will not succeed in misleading the people either in India or abroad."

