Udaipur Beheading: CM Gehlot Vows To Crack Conspiracy Behind Gruesome Murder Of Shopkeeper

A day after the gruesome murder of a shopkeeper in Udaipur sent shockwaves across the nation, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot affirmed that the government will seriously decipher the conspiracy behind the heinous incident.

"It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome," Gehlot told reporters in Jodhpur today.

A Hindu shopkeeper was brutally beheaded in Udaipur on Tuesday, for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Kanhaiya, a tailor by profession was killed in broad daylight by two accused who entered his shop in a hustling-bustling lane of Maldas Street.

The two men later posted a video allegedly boasting about the murder and waved large knives on camera. They even threatened to kill the Prime Minister. The accused were arrested later in the day from Rajsamand, while they were trying to escape from Udaipur. They are said to have been influenced by a Pak-based organization, the Dawat-i-Islami.

Following the incident, CM Gehlot has highlighted that there has been a tense atmosphere throughout the country and underlined the need to 'improve' it. Assuring the strictest action against the accused, the Congress leader urged all to maintain their calm.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a team of the National Investigation Agency to visit Udaipur in light of the heinous crime. The team was sent after a Pakistan link of those involved in the murder, emerged.

Udaipur beheading: Sec 144 clamped across Rajasthan

Notably, Section 144 has been imposed in all districts of Rajasthan for the next month. In order to maintain law and order, internet services were also suspended for 24 hours across the state.

Action will be taken against the accused. I appeal to everyone to have faith in the law. Law and order situation is under control. No incident has happened after the murder and the situation is completely under control, said Manoj Kumar, SP Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt has said that financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed on Tuesday.