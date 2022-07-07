Udaipur Beheading: Fresh CCTV Footage Shows Man Aiding Escape Of Prime Accused; Watch

As the NIA continues to investigate the conspiracy behind the beheading of a Hindu tailor in Udaipur, a new CCTV has surfaced showing an accomplice of the accused, who reportedly aided their escape after the murder.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, a man is seen filling petrol at a gas station on the Ajmer highway around 4:11 o clock, before handing it to Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz, who were trying to flee after killing Kanhaiya Lal.

As per inputs, the two accused first shot a video at the SK engineering workshop, boasting about the crime, and later reached a welding shop owned by their associate Amjad, on the Ajmer highway. This was the same shop where they procured the weapons to murder the tailor. The accused then changed their blood-stained clothes and escaped on a bike, sources said.

Fresh footage of Udaipur killing

In the CCTV camera, a man wearing a helmet was seen filling the petrol tank and driving off to Amjad's shop, to help the murderers. People in the area told officials that the shop has been closed since June 28, the same day when Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded allegedly for his post supporting ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

On Wednesday, the NIA team also reached this petrol pump to make inquiries about the alleged accomplice of the murderers. The agency is likely to recreate the crime scene in Udaipur with the accused. The NIA may interrogate some more suspects today.

Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his shop on June 28 for allegedly sharing a post supporting Nupur Sharma. The bone-chilling murder of the tailor was recorded on a mobile phone and was shared online by the accused. The accused said in a video later that they hacked Lal to death to 'avenge an insult to Islam'.

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency arrested a sixth accused in connection with the Udaipur murder and took him into custody until July 12. The agency has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has said that the culprits wanted to "strike terror among masses across the country".