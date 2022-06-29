Days before the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the victim had approached the police, claiming a threat to his life by some members of a community who took objection to his social media post. In a complaint letter to the Udaipur police, which has been accessed by Republic, Kanhaiya Lal claimed that ever since his son mistakenly shared a controversial post using his phone, a few men began conducting a recce near his shop.

Kanhaiya further stated that though the post was taken down, his neighbor Nazim filed a complaint against him in the Ghandmandi police station, due to "pressure" from his community. Since the incident, Nazim and 5-7 other men started taking rounds around his shop in Maldas Street and threatened against opening the shop.

The victim in his complaint, also alleged that his neighbor and some of his associates circulated his photo on the community WhatsApp groups, asking everyone to "kill Kanhaiya Lal" if he is seen opening his shop.

In the complaint, the tailor sought action against Nazim and his associates, besides providing security to him and his family. However, no protection was provided by the Udaipur police, nor was any action taken against the threats. Days later, Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men right in his shop, in broad daylight.

The accused later posted a video allegedly boasting about the murder and waved large knives on camera. They even threatened to kill the Prime Minister. The gruesome incident triggered widespread condemnation.

Here's the letter of complaint, filed by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the death threats, to which the police failed to respond.

NIA takes over Udaipur murder case

The accused were arrested the same day from Rajsamand, while they were trying to escape from Udaipur. They are said to have been influenced by a Pak-based organization, the Dawat-i-Islami.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of the Hindu tailor.

The strict action was taken following the direct intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who held an emergency meeting with the Home Secretary this morning.

Notably, Section 144 has been imposed in all districts of Rajasthan for the next month. In order to maintain law and order, internet services were also suspended for 24 hours across the state. Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt has said that financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal.