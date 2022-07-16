Udaipur Beheading: NIA Court Sends 3 Main Accused To Judicial Custody As Probe Continues

In a big breakthrough in the Udaipur beheading case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Saturday, produced the three accused - Ghouse Mohammad, Riyaz Akhtari and Farhad Mohammad - before an NIA court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The NIA’s inquiry was completed on Saturday and the three main accused were sent to a high-security Ajmer Jail. The NIA will now conduct inquiries with the arrested associates of the three main accused.

Police arrests two more accused for raising provocative slogans

Recently, the police arrested two more accused - Ghulam Dastagir and Hafiz Qadri - in connection with slogans calling for violence. Provocative slogans were raised near the District Collectorate of Udaipur on June 20. The investigation is currently underway. With this, a total of nine people have been arrested so far.

The two accused have been booked under Sections 302 and 115 (Murder and Abetment of an offence), and presented in the District Sessions Court Udaipur. In this case, the police are also investigating the organiser and sponsor of the gathering crowd to raise provocative slogans. A case was also registered in Bhupalpura police station regarding the provocative demonstration

Udaipur Murder Case

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was killed by two men for alleegdly sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam. Nine have been arrested in the said case, including prime accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. Following the incident, massive outrage was witnessed in the city.

The probe agencies claimed they have found several Pakistani numbers on the accused’s WhatsApp accounts and said that one of the accused was a part of some secret groups ostensibly meant for objectionable activities. The NIA had on June 29 re-registered the Udaipur murder case under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after taking it over from the Rajasthan Police.