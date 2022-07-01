Days after the Udaipur beheading case, Republic TV on Friday arrived at the factory where the weapons were made that was later used in the killing of Hindu tailor, Kanahiya Lal. As per the reports, the weapons used by the accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad were sharp enough to cut stones. The blade that was used to break stones was sharpened and converted into weapons.

Before the killing, the accused sharpened their weapons at Shoaib's 'New India Engineering Works' factory where Riyaz Akhtari used to work. This is the same factory from where both the accused shot their video confessing their crime and later made it viral on social media.

Earlier, National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the factory with Riyaz and Ghouse where they stated that they have made more weapons and hidden them inside the factory. It is pertinent to mention that both the accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus were sent to judicial custody till July 13 by a district session court. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), and 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18, and 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against the accused.

Third accused arrested in Udaipur beheading case

In a massive development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday arrested the third accused Babla who was an important partner of Riyaz and Ghaus'. Babla was absconding for many days. They planned to kill the 35-year-old businessman Nitin Jain who also posted on social media in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the responsibility for his murder rested with Babla.

Udaipur beheading case

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar- have been arrested. Following the incident, massive outrage was witnessed in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the daylight murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder. Following the shocking incident, the Rajasthan government has imposed section 144 of CrPC in all districts for the next month.

It is pertinent to mention that after the gruesome incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation. The MHA stated that the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. As per sources, a Pakistani link has emerged in connection with the case, the accused were influenced by a Pakistan-based organization-- Dawat-i-Islami.

(Image: Twitter@ANI_MP_CG_RJ/Republic)