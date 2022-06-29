As the final journey of Kanhaiya Lal proceeds, massive protests are now taking place over his killing. The gruesome murder of Kanhaiya, a shopkeeper in Udaipur who was murdered on Tuesday, has sent shockwaves across the nation. Following this, massive outrage erupted over the killing.

As large groups of people joined in Kanhaiya Lal’s final journey in Rajasthan, protests over the killing erupted across the nation. Dogra Front activists staged a massive protest against the Udaipur murder in Jammu and Kashmir. The Dogra front protestors took to the streets carrying pictures of the murdered civilians and raised slogans demanding justice for him.

Protestors raised slogans against the killing and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. Speaking to Republic from J&K, Dogra front workers said that the murderers must be given the death penalty in the case. The group further demanded the sacking of the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the law-and-order situation in the state. The protestors also burned placards with photographs of the accused in the Udaipur killing.

Udaipur beheading case

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar- have been arrested. Following the incident, protests were also reported in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the daylight murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder. Following the shocking incident, the Rajasthan government has imposed section 144 of CrPC in all districts for the next month.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them not to circulate the gruesome video. "Both the accused of the murder of a youth in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme, and by ensuring a speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace," he said.

