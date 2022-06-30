Last Updated:

Udaipur Murder: CM Gehlot Meets Kanhaiya Lal's Family Members; Announces Rs 50L Ex Gratia

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the family members of a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed by two men on June 28 in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

After chairing an all-party meeting with representatives from various political parties over the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the family members of a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed by two men on June 28 in Udaipur. 

He was accompanied by PCC chief Govind Dotasara and Minister of State for Home, Rajendra Yadav.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday morning appealed to people to maintain peace. "I want to assure you that no criminal will be spared irrespective of any religion or community," he said

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot further said, “The Udaipur incident shook the entire nation. The state government took immediate action and arrested the two accused. Their involvement with international organisations was also unearthed. SOG is fully cooperating with NIA and a case has been registered under UAPA sections. I appeal to people to not do any protest.” 

CM Gehlot Announces Rs 50L Ex-gratia For Kin

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs for the family of the deceased. In a series of tweets, Gehlot announced the compensation and further made an appeal to the representatives of all political parties and the people of the state to cooperate in maintaining peace.

"Rajasthan has been a peaceful state with communal harmony. It is an important responsibility of all of us to maintain the glorious common tradition here", he added. He also urged all parties to refrain from their political ideology and instead make efforts to maintain peace and brotherhood in the society. 

Udaipur beheading case

The horrific incident took place on June 28, Tuesday, when a tailor identified as Kahaiya Lal was brutally murdered by two men over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The two accused identified as Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar also shot a video of their heinous crime and circulated it on the Internet. 

Later, in another video, the two confessed to their crimes and further threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the suspended BJP leader as well. While the incident has triggered a tense situation in the city, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in all districts for the next month. 

