Udaipur Murder: Inside Track Of NIA Probe, Video Of Murder Was Shared By Killers

In a key development into the Udaipur murder case, Republic TV has accessed inside track of the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe and the details of the FIR lodged in the case. The FIR has mentioned that the accused circulated the video of Kanhaiya Lal's killing on social media and shared the video with the assertion to 'provoke enmity on religious grounds'.

"It aimed at creating panic and terror among masses across the country," the NIA's FIR stated. The agency is also looking at a wider conspiracy angle including the money trail. The NIA DG has been in direct contact with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the Udaipur murder case and briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting held in New Delhi this week.

Udaipur beheading

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken. The broad daylight murder had sent shockwaves across the nation.

Given the suspected international links and the alleged involvement of a radical Pakistani outfit in indoctrinating the accused, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed the case over to the NIA. This week, a team of NIA reached Udaipur and arrested another accused named Wasim Attari-- the fifth arrest in the case. The accused had also posted videos online, stating that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Five have been arrested in the said case, including prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. The agency has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has said that the culprits wanted to "strike terror among masses across the country".