ML Lather, Director-General of Police Rajasthan revealed that Kanhaiya - a shopkeeper who was brutally murdered in Udaipur - had filed an application, claiming a threat to his life. Addressing a press briefing on the gruesome murder that was witnessed in Udaipur on Tuesday, DGP Lather revealed that back then Kanhaiya, as well as the people he had accused of threatening him, were called and a 'settlement' was reached. There was, however, no legal action taken by the police, and for the same, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Station House Officer (SHO) have been suspended.

"Two men - Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari - are the main accused so far. They are said to have links with Pakistan-based organisation Daawat-i-Islaami. One of the accused had also gone to Karachi recently. The Chief Minister of the state, Ashok Gehlot, has called it an act of terror, after which the National Investigation Agency has also started an investigation alongside," said DGP Lather.

NIA files case on gruesome murder

Meanwhile, NIA has re-registered a case in the matter, under Sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) & 34 of IPC and Sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Telli on 28.6.2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Pursuant to the registration of the case, NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has already been initiated.

Kanhaiya, a tailor by profession, was killed in his shop by Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari. Post the commission of the crime, a video went viral, in which the accused taking responsibility, boasted of teaching 'a lesson' to Kanhaiya for a post he reportedly made on social media. Also, they had mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the sharp knife with which the tailor was beheaded, would "reach him soon."

Protests broke out yesterday (June 28) over the killing, after which the state government ordered curfew in parts of Rajasthan and shut down internet and large gatherings for a month.