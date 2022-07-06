Udaipur Murder: NIA Raids Madrassa In Hyderabad; Detains Scholar Over Links With Accused

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided 'Tawheed Madrassa' in Hyderabad's Santoshnagar on Tuesday and detained a 36-year-old Muslim scholar, Mohammed Monouwar Hussain Asrafi, in connection with the Udaipur murder probe.

A resident of Bihar, Asrafi has been staying in Santoshnagar for the last 8 to 10 years. Sources say that on the day when Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death in Udaipur, the main accused Riaz Akhtari had a telephonic conversation with Asrafi before the murder.

The NIA observed that Mohammed Asrafi was in constant touch with the main accused in the days leading to the gruesome incident.

Udaipur killing

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two men in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime.

In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken. The broad daylight murder had sent shockwaves across the nation.

Given the suspected international links and the alleged involvement of a radical Pakistani outfit in indoctrinating the accused, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed the case over to the NIA.

As many as seven people have been arrested so far, including prime accused Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. The agency has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has said that the culprits wanted to "strike terror among masses across the country".

The FIR mentions that the accused circulated the video of Kanhaiya Lal's killing on social media and shared the video with the assertion to "provoke enmity on religious grounds."