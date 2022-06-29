Following the shocking incident where a tailor in Udaipur was brutally murdered, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday imposed section 144 of CrPC in all districts for the next one month. The action comes as the incident sparked outrage in the state. The police are now urging people to stay at home in order to maintain law and order in the state.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder in Udaipur. The tailor was murdered for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Speaking about the situation, Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma called on people to maintain law and order and said that heavy police forces are being deployed across the state.

“In view of the prevailing situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district as well as the state. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to report back. They are being deployed in law-and-order duty. We will ensure peace is maintained and take strict action against those attempting to disrupt it,” Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt also appealed to the people to maintain peace amid outrage. “We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal’s) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs,” Bhatt said while adding that the police are on high alert across Rajasthan.

Police officer suspended over Udaipur tailor murder

Meanwhile, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur was suspended on Tuesday for the negligence of work relating to the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur. According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Kanhaiya Lal was arrested on June 11 for sharing a controversial post on social media. Following this, he got bail on June 15, when he informed police that he was receiving threat calls.

According to the police, the local SHO summoned him and some people from both the communities to the police station and settled the matter. Now, ASI Bhanwar Lal posted at Dhan Mandi police station has been suspended for negligence at that time. It is alleged that the ASI did not pay heed to the concern raised by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the threats he received, which led to the murder. Further probe is now under as a statewide alert has also been issued to police officers to increase the mobility of forces.

