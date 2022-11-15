Udaipur Track Blast: Republic Accesses FIR Copy Which Mentions 'intent To Create Terror'

Days after an explosion took place on the railway tracks of Asarva railway station in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Republic TV accessed the FIR copy in connection with the case. The FIR copy mentioned the ‘intent to create terror’.

'ATS-SOG to investigate Udaipur rail explosion case': Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Monday, November 14 chaired a high-level meeting of senior officials in connection with the Udaipur rail explosion case. In the meeting, it was decided to get this incident in Udaipur investigated by Rajasthan ATS-SOG.

"In this sequence, the team led by ADG (Additional Director General of Police) ATS-SOG Shri Ashok Rathod will go to Udaipur tomorrow (November 15) to investigate the incident," the Chief Minister said.

On Sunday, the Minister informed that an investigation has been launched into the matter. He further mentioned that the state is working to understand the cause behind the incident. "I came to know about the incident. We have initiated an investigation. Police officials are investigating the matter. In incidents like these, the state government itself comes forward," the Chief Minister said.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track from Asarva Railway Station on October 31 as all Udaipur-Asarva trains were being operated on this track.

Udaipur rail explosion case

The blast took place on the railway tracks of Asarva railway station in Udaipur during the intervening night of November 12 and 13. The incident reportedly took place in the Jawar-Mines police station area hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass. However, the accident was averted after the local villagers spotted the damaged tracks and informed the railway authorities.

Later, the Udaipur Anti Terror Squad (ATS), police, and railways workers arrived on the spot and probe the entire area. Republic TV on Sunday learned that there might be a terror angle as detonator, dynamite, and gunpowder were recovered from the explosion site.

"Today morning, we received information that there was an attempt to damage the railway track between Zawar-Kharwa Chanda in the Udaipur-Himmatnagar section under Ajmer division using a detonator. One train short-terminated. Probe underway," said CPRO, North Western Railway.