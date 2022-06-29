Uddhav Thackeray Camp Moves Supreme Court Against Floor Test; Hearing At 5 Pm Today

In a slight relief for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, the Supreme Court agreed to hear at 5 pm on Wednesday the petition against the Maharashtra floor test. Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu has filed this plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's directive to conduct a floor test on June 30. Mentioning the matter before the vacation bench of the SC comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, Prabhu's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought a hearing in the evening citing that all filing will be done by then.

Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued, "Floor test is illegal as it cannot include persons facing disqualification. I am only requesting for listing today evening. Otherwise matter will become infructuous". On the other hand, Eknath Shinde's counsel Neeraj Kaul contended, "Calling for the floor test is the prerogative of the Governor. In any case, the pendency of a disqualification application has nothing to do with floor test. Supreme Court has held so". However, the SC acknowledged the urgency of the matter and directed copies of the plea to be served to the respondents.

Floor test on June 30

The Maharashtra Governor's floor test directive came after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and 7 Independent MLAs put forth this demand. They highlighted that 39 out of 55 rebel Sena legislators have withdrawn support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. It is worth noting that the Supreme Court had refused to stay the floor test on Monday.

In a letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari opined, "After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media, I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House". A special Assembly session should be summoned at 11 am on Thursday with the sole agenda of the floor test and the proceedings will be telecast live. He also directed adequate security arrangements inside and outside the state Assembly.