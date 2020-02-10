CM Uddhav Declares 'Will Hang Culprit Soon' As Wardha Lecturer Succumbs To Horrific Burns

After the gruesome murder of 25-year-old lecturer, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that he will ensure that the accused will be hanged if proven guilty. He also urged the public to be patient until the investigation is completed and the accused is proven to be guilty of the crime. Thackeray, who is also the Maharashtra Law and Judiciary Minister also assured that the Maharashtra government will pardon the crime.

Uddhav: 'Will hang the culprit'

"I will advise everyone to be patient. Let the crime be proved on the accused. The preliminary investigation has determined that it is a murder. This government will punish the accused accordingly as per the law," he said.

Ensure conviction of accused in Wardha case: Thackeray to cops

He added, "I agree with your sentiment, but do not take the law in your hands. This Maharashtra government will not pardon the guilty. We will prove the crime of the accused as soon as possible and he will be hanged soon. Moreover, we are studying if some amendment can be made to the AP Disha Act to form such a law so that no one does such a crime again."

Raj Thackeray takes fight to CM Uddhav's doorstep; MNS puts up poster outside Matoshree

Wardha Murder case

25-year-old lecturer Ankita Pisudde was set ablaze allegedly by the accused, Vikesh Nagrale (27) on February 3 in the Hinganghat area of Wardha district. The alleged crime happened while she was on her way to the college where she taught. She was initially rushed to a nearby primary health center from where she was shifted to Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital and Research Centre, where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. The shocking incident is said to be a fallout of unrequited love.

Big Setback to Shiv Sena: Uddhav's Aurangabad leaders join Raj Thackeray's MNS

CM offers medical aid

On Tuesday, taking immediate cognizance of the incident, Thackeray had offered CM's Medical Assistance Fund for the victim's treatment. Thackeray had taken serious cognizance of the brutal crime and directed the police to investigate the case properly and ensure the accused gets stringent punishment. He also directed the police to build a watertight case to ensure the accused is convicted.

Maha CM Uddhav appoints Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar as Chief Coordinator for his office