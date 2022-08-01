With the high-profile arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has given a suspension of business notice in the Upper House on the 'misuse' of investigative agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax (IT). Further drama and protests are expected to unfold in Parliament on Monday in the aftermath of the development.

"That this august House agrees to suspend the listed business of the day to discuss the misuse of premier investigative agencies such as Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax (IT) by the Central government for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders through these agencies in a bid to silence them," the notice presented by Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi read.

"ED has planted a sources-based story. ED is an 'Extended Department' of the BJP. The BJP has attacked several political opponents and institutions are being compromised. Arresting a floor leader of Shiv Sena is not right," said Priyanka Chaturvedi, who arrived at the Parliament with placards to protest.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal raised questions on the Supreme Court's recent judgement upholding the ED's power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Supreme Court upheld the validity of various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on July 27, including its power to arrest. It also held that the argument about the proportionality of punishment under this Act with respect to scheduled offences is "wholly unfounded and rejected" and made a clear distinction between an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and an FIR. The three-judge bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar was hearing the pleas filed by 242 persons including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

PMLA



ED’s powers and reach of investigation,endorsed by a clearly flawed Supreme Court judgement, will be misused to topple elected governments and destroy our federal structure — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 1, 2022

Sanjay Raut arrested

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested on Sunday by the ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. According to sources, Raut was arrested for 'non-cooperation', with ED alleging that 'unaccounted cash was recovered'. Moreover, incriminating documents were also reportedly seized. The central agency as a part of its probe on Sunday conducted searches at his residence in Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening.

It is important to mention that Raut's arrest comes amid the tussle between Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for control of the party, a battle which has reached the doors of the Supreme Court. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena. The top court has slated the matter for further hearing on August 1.