In a shocking revelation, one of the friends of Aliya Assadi, who along with her friends started pro-hijab protests after returning to Government Women's PU college in Udupi, said that the students were not wearing Hijab from the first year of PUC. She claimed that the hijab protests started on December 31.

When asked if the students wore hijab when they joined college, she said, "they never used to wear hijab in 1st year PUC, they started all this in second year PUC from December 31." She claimed that before December 31, every student used to sit inside the classroom without a hijab.

Speaking to Republic, she added, "They were not wearing Hijab from 1st year of PUC. Before uniform was compulsory...They were allowed to wear hijab inside the college but not inside the classroom. They used to come to college with Hijab and used to wear it again while returning home. At the beginning itself, they were informed of the rule. They had agreed to that condition. They didn't make a big issue out of that. Recently on December 31, they suddenly demanded the college administration allow them to wear Hijab and made out of that."

The student also informed at the start there were 12 protestors, of which six backed out when a college asked them. But those remaining six students were hellbent. "In our government PU college, a lot of poor students study. We get a lot of support from the MLAs and others. Even our principal was not biased with anybody. He used to treat everybody equally."

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began last month when students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending the classroom. During the demonstrations, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

While adjourning the matter for Monday, Karnataka High Court Thursday ordered that students should not wear any religious things, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people till the matter is resolved. The High Court said that peace and tranquillity must be restored. The three-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, included Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing these religious things," the Karnataka HC said, adjourning the matter for Monday. "We are of the view, the institutions shall start but first we want peace and tranquillity of the state," the Court added.

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to hear urgently petitions relating to hijab row and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

