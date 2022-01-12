Ugandan woman held with heroin worth over Rs 7 crore at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A Ugandan woman was arrested Tuesday by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in heroin worth over Rs 7 crore, officials said.

The passenger was intercepted after her arrival from Entebbe in Ugandan via Sharjah, officials said.

Heroin weighing 1.06 kg, concealed in 107 capsules kept inside clothes in baggage has been seized, they said, adding that the passenger was arrested.

The value of seized heroin is Rs 7.43 crore, the officials said. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)