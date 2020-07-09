Ujjain Home Guard Chief Who Caught Vikas Dubey Recounts Nabbing, Reveals Escape Attempts

As Uttar Pradesh police prepare to take gangster Vikas Dubey into custody, Ujjain's Home Guard platoon commander Ruby Yadav - who headed the team which nabbed him - on Thursday, recounted details to Republic TV. She recounted how Dubey had come to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple for darshan, arousing suspicion of the nearby stall vendors. Affirming that Dubey was caught by her team and not surrendered, she said her team confirmed that it was Dubey before apprehending him after being informed about him by the flower boy at the temple.

Home guard: 'Informed by flower boy on Dubey's whereabouts'

"He had come to the temple for darshan at 7:15 AM. He first visited the flower shop to enquire about darshan timings. The flower boy got suspicious and directed him to purchase the Rs. 250 ticket to enter the temple via 'Shankh dwar'. He sent photo of him (Dubey) to our team via the security guard and called me," she said.

She added, "I told them to not panic and keep a watch at his (Dubey's) activities, as we had started questioning he might have slipped away. As he (Dubey) kept his shoes in the shoe stall and entered the temple, they sent me more photos. In the photos, he looked thinner, his hair shorter, and had worn glasses and mask which made it difficult to verify he was Vikas Dubey. I told them to not catch him then."

Narrating how her team approached Dubey, she said that he was apprehended after he left the temple completing darshan. She added that Dubey carried a fake ID card with the name Navin Pal claiming to be 28 years old. On being apprehended by her team, Yadav said that Dubey broke her team member's watch and another's name tag, displaying no remorse for his crimes.

"I then searched previous pictures of Dubey in Google and compared that he had a bruise on the left side of his forehead, confirming it was Dubey. I informed the SP confirming he is Dubey, he told me to catch him immediately. I called my unit there and told them to engage in normal chitchat with him as we converse with usual visitors, asking his whereabouts," she said.

She added,"When asked about him, he (Dubey), said his name was Shubham and showed an PAN card with Navin Pal's name on it claiming to be 28 years old. This was totally mismatched, which made us more suspicious. He broke one of my team member's watch, another's name tag, but they kept him on the spot and then we were ordered to get him to Mahakal police station. On taking him to Mahakal station, we handed him over. He had no remorse on being caught."

Vikas Dubey arrested

48-year-old gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple, earlier in the day. In the last 48 hours, Police in various states carried out a huge search operation and arrested several people in connection with the gangster. In the process, several of his aides (including his nephew Amar Dubey) have been also gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, while others are in custody. In a video, while he was taken in the police remand, he can be seen yelling "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala" (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur), following which a police officer slapped him and asked him to keep quiet.

