Ujjain Minor Rape Accused Sent To 8-days Judicial Custody By POCSO Court

In a major breakthrough in the Ujjain rape case, the main culprit Bharat Soni has been handed over for judicial custody. The accused was arrested on Thursday, September 28 as he tried to escape from police custody and got seriously injured during this attempt.

On Friday, Soni was produced before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court after which he was sent to eight days of judicial custody. During this period, the accused will be treated in MY Hospital in Indore as he is seriously injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured that the accused Bharat Soni will be given the strictest punishment.

Ujjain rape case accused's parents seek death penalty for son

The tearful father of the Ujjain rape case accused demanded the death penalty for his son if he is found guilty of the barbarism. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, accused Bharat Soni's father said that his son has no place in this society but expects him to be free if he is innocent.

"He is not worthy of living in this society. He has no right. He should be hanged," said the father while holding back his tears. "And if my son is innocent, then I have trust in God and judiciary, he will be free." He also seemed to have a hard time believing the actions of his son as he said that his son could be wrong but not entirely. "I cannot believe that he did anything wrong with the girl. He must have helped the criminals, he must be wrong somewhere but only he knows if he raped her," the accused's father said.

Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver, is the prime accused in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl who was found bleeding in the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on September 25. In the FIR, the police also revealed that the minor was mentally unstable. The auto driver was nabbed after he was spotted driving around the city with the victim. Blood stains on the passenger seat of his auto also strengthened the case. The girl who hails from Satna is a class 8 student and ran away from her home after being upset, Ujjain SP Sachin Sharma told Republic TV.

Auto drivers responsible for the brutal rape

The girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. After being found, she was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said. The girl on Wednesday was operated upon by a team of specialist doctors in Indore and her condition is said to be critical but stable, they said.

According to the information, the victim girl had met six people at different places. Out of these, four were auto drivers and two were pedestrians. After interrogating three auto drivers, the police reached the fourth auto driver who was found tampering with the evidence inside his auto. He had also tampered with the number plate of his auto. The officials informed that the prime accused's phone was also switched off for the last 24 hours. The accused confirmed the truth during the interrogation and was thus identified.

