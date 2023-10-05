Ujjain Rape Case: Yogi's Bulldozer Justice Model In MP, House Of Rape Accused Demolished

In a stern display of action inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city executed the "Yogi Bulldozer" model of justice. On Wednesday, they demolished a house belonging to a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, with officials citing the alleged unlawful construction on Government land as the reason for the swift action.

The accused, Bharat Soni, an autorickshaw driver, found himself under arrest merely three days after the young girl, a resident of Satna district, was discovered wandering the streets in an injured state, seeking assistance on September 25. Subsequent medical examinations confirmed the girl had been subjected to sexual assault. During the investigation, Soni attempted to escape custody while being escorted by police officers to the crime scene, where they sought to recreate the incident and collect crucial evidence, including torn clothing. Fortunately, authorities swiftly apprehended him.

House demolished by the local administration

The central focus of the visual is a powerful bulldozer, its imposing form dominating the frame, dismantling an alleged illegal structure. The scene is further characterised by the presence of law enforcement officers and other officials. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Deepika Shinde reported that a house and a shop, both belonging to the accused, had been erected allegedly on Government land near the Nanakheda bus stand. These structures were razed to the ground on Wednesday as part of the punitive action.

Bulldozer 🚜in action, demolished illegal house of the accused in Ujjain rape case of minor. pic.twitter.com/dAaIeBDwtr — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) October 4, 2023

Shinde also noted that a small temple had been situated on the contested land, and the idols were respectfully relocated following the proper rituals before the demolition took place. This action is in line with similar occurrences in other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, most notably in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is referred to as “Bulldozer Baba”. In these regions, alleged illegal constructions owned by accused individuals, especially in high-profile cases, have faced similar consequences.

This action from the Ujjain administration in Madhya Pradesh shows that the "Yogi Bulldozer" model of justice continues to gain traction in various Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies)