Ujjain: Two Youths Attacked By Miscreants While En Route To Mahakal Temple; Probe Underway

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, two youths were surrounded and attacked with knives in Ujjain city on Friday while they were en route to visit the Mahakal Temple. According to the police, the two young men were in Ujjain for an examination, however, were attacked by unknown miscreants.

The incident took place on Friday evening in the Begumbagh area of Ujjain when the victims were going to the temple on foot and the attackers arrived on a bike and started stabbing them. However, people nearby immediately rushed to help the victims and the assaulters fled the spot. The injured men were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police took cognisance of the matter and initiated a probe. According to them, the two youth were stopped and assaulted by some anti-social elements who were conspiring to disturb the harmony of the religious city of Ujjain. "They were thrashed in the Begumbagh area on Friday evening. The accused then attacked them with a knife and wounded them", the police said.

On the other hand, as soon as the stabbing incident came to light, several activists of the Hindu organisation gheraoed the Mahakal police station. They were seen protesting against the attack and further demanding actions. Speaking on the same, the police officials informed that a dispute arose due to the parking of a bike which eventually paved way for the altercation. CCTV footage is being examined for identifying the accused, they added.

Special preparations are underway as the holy month of 'Sawan' begins

Notably, the incident comes at a time when the holy month of 'Sawan' has started and devotees have begun thronging Shiva temples across the entire Madhya Pradesh including Ujjain. Scores of devotees were also witnessed in Ujjain's Mahakal temple on Friday.

Keeping in view the expected footfall of devotees during the entire month, necessary preparations have been taken to maintain peace and law and order in the region. The temple administration has also taken measures to manage the crowd of devotees.

It is pertinent to note that the Sawan month marks the beginning of monsoons in India. For this year, the month of Sawan began on July 14, Thursday, and will conclude on August 13, 2022. During this stretch, devotees display complete devotion to Lord Shiva. They also keep fasts, especially on Mondays, which are known as "Sawan Somwar".

Image: Republic World