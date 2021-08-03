U'khand HC Asks Petitioner To Amend PIL Against Cabinet's Decision To Re-open Schools

The Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital has asked the petitioner against the state government's decision to re-open schools from August to make amendments in his PIL. Petitioner Vijay Singh of Dehradun filed a PIL against Cabinet's decision to re-open schools in Uttarakhand. In his PIL, he challenged the government's decision to re-open schools for classes 6-12 citing the risk of exposure to Coronavirus.

The PIL is being heard by a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Alok Kumar. The judges said that the petition against the reopening of the school for classes 6-12 "has not been drafted accurately," ANI mentioned. The petition was filed on July 29 against the standard operating procedures (SOP) that were issued by the Uttarakhand government's Education Department regarding resuming schools.

According to Vijay's PIL statement, "COVID-19 is still not over in the state and a large number of people in hilly areas are yet to receive their shot of vaccination." Furthermore, it argued that in the ongoing situation the decision to restart schools is "wrong," the ANI reported. The next hearing is scheduled for August 4, 2021.

Uttarakhand school reopening

Earlier in the week, the Education Department of Uttarakhand issued standard operating procedures for all schools in the state. According to the SOP classes from 9-12 will be resumed from August 2, while classes 6 to 8 will begin from August 16. Confirming the same Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey tweeted, "All schools have been asked strictly follow covid-19 protocols and classes will function in two ships when the number of students is higher." The standard operating procedures were also reiterated by State Education Secretary Radhika Jha.

Talking about the guidelines placed for the schools, the order states that the different places in the school including classrooms, laboratories, libraries, toilets, and drinking water places should be thoroughly sanitized.

Meanwhile, the government announcement also confirmed that online classes from 1 to 5 will continue as earlier. However, other students can come to school only after receiving the consent of the parents or their guardians. Also, they won't be forced to attend classes physically as the option of online classes will remain for all.

(With inputs from ANI)