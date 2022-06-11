U'khand Vigilance Dept Raids IAS Officer Ram Vilas Yadav In Disproportionate Assets Case

Uttarakhand Vigilance Department on Saturday raided four locations associated with IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav including his premises in Dehradun and Lucknow in a disproportionate assets case. A case was registered against him on April 19. Raids were also conducted in Ghazipur and Ghaziabad.

Yadav, who is set to retire on June 30, has been accused of acquiring assets of more than 500% of his income. He was transferred from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand in 2019.

Earlier, the Vigilance Department had reportedly summoned Yadav for questioning but he skipped the summons. He was earlier secretary of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Presently, the IAS officer is the Additional Secretary in the Rural Department in Uttarakhand.

Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal sent to judicial custody till June 22

In a similar case, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, who served as Jharkhand Mining Secretary, on May 11 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds.

The 44-year-old IAS officer was suspended by the Jharkhand government as a part of the procedure undertaken, in case of a Government servant being arrested in a criminal case, within 24 hours of the receipt of information.

She was arrested in the money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other suspicious financial transactions after the ED raided premises linked to her, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha and the chartered accountant and others.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or MGNREGA is aimed at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

(With PTI inputs)