Ultimate Power Of Services In Delhi Rests With Union Government: Mahesh Jethmalani

Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate and BJP MP in Rajya Sabha, while extending his support in favour of the Delhi Services Bill in the upper house, remarked that the battle in the Parliament is for control of the services of Delhi. Citing constitutional provisions, he however, reminded that the ultimate power of services in the Union Territory (UT) rests with the Union government.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi, he claimed that the battle is being fought since they want to hide their corruption. Jethmalani, while presenting Delhi’s situation in context with the game of cricket, termed the AAP as a team, whose captain has been caught in ball tampering.

Addressing Rajya Sabha on Monday, Mahesh Jethmalani, remembered former-Delhi Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit by saying that she never thought that it was necessary to have a provision like this. As per the norms of the bill, the Delhi’s CM is the ex-officio chairman of the authority entitled to deal with services, transfers and postings of the bureaucrats.

Dikshit never thought of such provision: Jethmalani

He said, “Sheila Dikshit never thought of giving Delhi full power as a state. No such question was raised by her during her 10 years of tenure as the Chief Minister of the UT. There is a unique situation that prevails in the Union Territory of Delhi. The seats of the Union government are here, Parliament is here, foreign diplomats are here, foreign embassies are here, so, the control of the services will rest with the Union government and it cannot be questioned.”

Explaining the provisions in the bill the BJP MP elaborated that the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) is authorized to decide on the services, transfer and postings of the bureaucrats in Delhi, in which ex-officio chairman is the chief minister of Delhi. Apart from him, two high ranking bureaucrats, which includes the chief secretary and the principal secretary of Delhi will comprise the three members’ authority. This bill in true sense reflects the nature of relationship between the Union government and the government of the Union Territory of Delhi.

Took cricket to explain situation in Delhi

Jethmalani also put forth his thoughts on the present situation in Delhi, while pressing for the need to bring this bill for the national capital. He took the example of cricket to explain the party being played by the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the bill. Jethmalani said, “The Congress, who never had any problem with the issue of control of service, is now seeking an alliance. It is looking like a cricket batsman, who hasn’t scored a half century in the past 10 years, and now by sitting in alliance with the AAP, is trying to score its first 50 in 10 years. The AAP is like a cricket team, whose captain has been caught in ball-tampering. A vigilance report exists and suddenly they appear to be vigilant about the vigilance report. The BJP here is the third empire and we want to stop this practice. We want to ensure a convention for better and effective administration in the Union Territory of Delhi.”

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams AAP

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, while speaking on the bill in Rajya Sabha, hammered the AAP government in Delhi for their stance and governance in the national capital. He stated, “Retrogressive, control freak, arrogant government etc words were used against us. The gem, which I really enjoyed, when lawyers start quoting from historical figures. You have selective amnesia. A gentleman by the name Somnath Bharti had attacked a colony of foreigners. This unfortunate incident took place on 15th and 16 th January in the year 2014. The chief secretary was physically assaulted at the CM’s residence. An FIR was filed regarding this in 2018. So, this bill is about governance and they should rejoice in it.”