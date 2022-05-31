Umar Khalid's Amravati Speech In Bad Taste, But Doesn't Make It A 'terror Act': Delhi HC

In a shot in the arm for former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, the Delhi High Court observed on Monday that his Amravati speech dated February 17, 2020, can't be termed a "terrorist act" though it was in "bad taste". A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar was hearing his plea challenging a trial court order denying him bail in the case pertaining to the larger conspiracy of the 2020 Delhi riots. Justice Mridul stated that an offence isn't made out if the prosecution's case rests on how offensive the speech was.

Noting that it may be tantamount to defamation but not a terrorist activity, he gave an opportunity to the prosecution to present its arguments and adjourned the case after the summer vacation. During a previous hearing, the court had described the speech as offensive and obnoxious. It said, "Did Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi ever use this language? We have no problem with permitting free speech but what are you saying"?

Umar Khalid's arrest

Umar Khalid was originally arrested by the Delhi Police on September 13, 2020. Booked under the provisions of the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, he was sent to police custody till September 24. During the remand hearing, the Delhi Police argued that they wanted to confront him with documents running into 11 lakh pages. As per the police, he gave provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to citizens to block roads during the India visit of US President Donald Trump.

It also alleged that the former JNU student leader had hatched a conspiracy against the Indian government in connivance with other radical groups. On October 1, 2020, he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in another case pertaining to the Delhi riots which took place in February 2020. At least 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in the national capital. Khalid was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Arms Act. He is currently imprisoned at the Tihar jail in Delhi.