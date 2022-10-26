Under Pressure, Tamil Nadu Govt Recommends NIA Probe Into Coimbatore Car Blast Case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday recommended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the Coimbatore car blast case in which five associates of the deceased Jamesha Mubin were arrested, after invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Their arrest came after 75 kg of explosives were recovered from Mubin's residence. Bharatiya Janata Party had alleged that the incident was a "terror attack" and not simply a "cylinder blast". The saffron party had also demanded an NIA probe into the case.

"We have been saying right from the moment when the blast happened, it is an act of terror. But the Tamil Nadu police claimed it to be just a cylinder blast. Our party president K Annamalai clearly stated in yesterday's press conference that it was an act of terror and till then the 5 arrested accused were not booked under any sections," Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy said.

Earlier in the day, senior NIA officials held discussions with the Tamil Nadu police over the car explosion in front of the temple in Coimbatore. CM Stalin also held a meeting to review the law and order situation with top officials of the state government.

Exclusive details accessed on Coimbatore car blast case

The five apprehended accused identified as Mohammed Dalga, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Anas Ismail have been sent to 15-day judicial custody.

According to the exclusive details accessed by Republic TV, Feroz Ismail is an alleged ISIS sympathiser and was deported from UAE in 2020. He is one of the accused seen in the CCTV footage. The five arrested are suspected to be ISIS backers.

Sources revealed that Ismail had browsed for "how to make a bomb". The electronic devices of all the accused have been sent for forensic examination.

The NIA has also come across the Facebook page 'Khilafa' and there are other people who are part of this. A total of eight people have been questioned in this regard by the state police.