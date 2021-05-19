Underworld Don Chhota Rajan's Niece Priyadarshini Nikalje Arrested In Extortion Case

Underworld don Chhota Rajan's niece Priyadarshini Nikalje was arrested by the Pune Police in an extortion case on Tuesday evening. A statement issued by Pune police read, "Priyadarshini Nikalje, underworld don Chhota Rajan's niece, has been arrested in an extortion case, from Wanowarie by Pune Police's Crime Branch."

Earlier this month, Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after receiving COVID-19 treatment on May 11. The 61-year-old gangster was admitted to AIIMS on April 26 after he contracted COVID-19. The hospital recently refuted rumours of his death and clarified that he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Earlier, infamous Bihar gangster-politician Shahabuddin, who was also lodged in the same Tihar Prison died due to COVID.

Chhota Rajan was deported to India after his arrest from Bali in Indonesia in 2015. Since then, he is lodged in Delhi’s high-security Tihar jail. In 2018, the don was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.

(With inputs from agency)