Underworld Don Ejaz Lakdawala Sent To Judicial Custody Till January 27 In Extortion Case

On Tuesday, underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala was sent to judicial custody by the Esplanade court till January 27 in an extortion case. Since his arrest on January 9, he has been in the custody of the Mumbai police.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is also expected to seek his custody at some point in time. Meanwhile, he will be produced in the Esplanade court once again on Wednesday pertaining to another extortion case registered at the Pydhonie police station.

Charges against the underworld don

Lakdawala is wanted in 27 cases of murder and attempt to murder and at least 80 cases of threatening businessmen for extortion. He was one of the most wanted criminals by India after he escaped from the Nashik jail in 1998. A former associate of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan, he went on to form his own gang.

Subsequently, he frequently changed his locations from South East Asia to North America to evade the law enforcement agencies. In 2012, he survived an attack on his life by Chhota Rajan in Bangkok.

Events leading up to the arrest of Lakdawala

The initial breakthrough for the police was when it arrested his cousin Sameer and his elder brother Aquil in February and April 2019 respectively. They gave a lot of information about the whereabouts of Ejaz Lakdawala. However, his daughter Sonia Shaikh’s arrest in December 2019 after she was allegedly trying to escape to Nepal on a fake passport, proved to be the clincher.

She was reportedly involved in an extortion case as well. Based on all the information, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai police arrested Lakdawala at the Patna airport.

Fresh complaints received

Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that Lakdawala was jointly interrogated by the Mumbai police as well as the CBI. This is because he has been named along with Chhota Rajan in some cases that are pending with the CBI. Moreover, as per sources, more than 80 fresh complaints against the underworld don had been received after his arrest.

