'UNHCR Protests Can Be Super Spreader Of COVID': Delhi HC On Afghan Refugees' Actions

"Situation cannot be allowed to continue, this gathering might become super spreader of COVID-19," said the Delhi High Court on Wednesday while issuing notice on a plea against the gathering of Afghanistan nationals outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in South Delhi's Vasant Vihar area.

A single judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Rekha Palli directed the city police, Delhi government and the Centre to coordinate in order to find out a solution for the same and ensure that the gathering doesn't become a super spreader of COVID-19.

The fact of the matter is that the general public is suffering because of this, the court remarked. "The city has barely coped with the second wave. You have to ensure that the protestors follow COVID protocol. Let them wear mask and then protest," the judge said further.

The observations came in while the court was hearing a petition filed by Vasant Vihar Welfare Association seeking court's direction to the authorities take note of the foreign nationals (refugees/asylum seekers) who have started gathering, squatting and dwelling in temporary structures outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (hereinafter also referred to as UNHCR) at B Block, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi including lanes and parks adjoining it and remove the afore mentioned individuals from the locality by settling them in appropriate dwellings or camps.

The plea further sought directions to the authorities take appropriate action to deal with the nuisance being faced by the residents of Vasant Vihar including the petitioner on account of the gathering and squatting of a number of foreign nationals in the area in utter violation of COVID-19 protocols.

During the course of hearing, Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah appearing for the petitioner argued that the residents are facing difficulties in commuting and the manner in which these people are protesting is likely to be a super spreader of COVID-19.

"People are staying there, littering, defacating in open and encroaching upon the area and they might not even be vaccinated for COVID-19," Baruah claimed before the court.

The court has now sought response from the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs Delhi government, Delhi Police, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Delhi Jal Board.

Image: AP & Shutterstock