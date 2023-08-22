Unidentified Caller Claims Presence Of Terrorist In Worli

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the control room of Pune police received a call from an unknown number. Without identifying themselves, the caller informed the cop that a terrorist has been residing in Mumbai’s Worli area. Even before the official attending to the call could probe further, the caller reportedly disconnected the call.

Immediately, Pune police informed Mumbai police about the call, followign which cops initiated a probe in the matter. The number traced by Mumbai police reportedly appears to be from the United States.

While Worli police and Mumbai police officials have initiated a search operation to trace the person who made the call, it is yet to be verified if the claim made by the caller was true or false.

Elaborating on the call, a Mumbai police official said, “We take every call seriously. Since we received the information about the call that Pune police’s control room received around 1am on Tuesday, our teams have been working on the case and are verifying the details.”

Hoax call cases on the rise in Mumbai: Official

It is pertinent to mention here that in recent times, Mumbai police have received several hoax threat calls. In fact, Mumbai police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime, Bal Singh Rajput, while speaking to Republic earlier, had said, "We have received 32 hoax calls between January and July 2023. We made 17 arrests in these cases. We have also traced two calls from Pakistan. In a majority of the cases, it appeared that the caller was either under the influence of alcohol or did the act to take revenge on someone. A few of the callers were found to be minors or mentally challenged. Therefore, we did not arrest them."