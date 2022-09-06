Uniform Age Of Marriage & Divorce Rules Across Religions Soon? SC Seeks Centre's Response

In a key development on Monday, the Supreme Court sought the Centre's response on a bunch of pleas seeking uniformity in certain aspects of personal laws. An SC bench comprising CJI UU Lalit and Justice Ravindra Bhat was hearing the petitions filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay demanding uniformity in the age of marriage, divorce procedure, maintenance, inheritance and adoption rights for all Indians irrespective of religion. Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to file a reply.

Speaking about his PILs, Ashwini Upadhyay said, "First is Uniform age of marriage, second is seeking uniform grounds of divorce and procedure of divorce, third is seeking uniform maintenance and alimony for every lady, four is seeking uniform succession in heritance and the fifth PIL is seeking uniform adoption and guardianship. The notice was issued by the Supreme Court in 2021. But we have not received a single response till date. Today, learned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and he requested the court three weeks' time to clear their stance."

"The court said that you file a response and we will hear this matter after vacation. My submission is that because we are governed by secular law, we are a secular country. We have the Constitution. So, the age of marriage should not be different for Hindus and Muslims, adoption procedure should not be different for Hindus and Muslims, and the grounds of divorce and the procedure of divorce should not be different for Hindus and Muslims. Every girl should have uniform adoption and guardianship. I hope that the Centre will support my PILs," he added.

Clamour for UCC

These petitions assume significance amid the demand for a Uniform Civil Code in India. While the UCC finds a mention in Article 44 of the Constitution which reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India", it is not binding being a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution. On November 18, 2021, the Allahabad High Court held that a UCC is mandatory and asked the Centre to constitute a committee for its implementation.