Union Law Secy appointed Delhi HC judge

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) In a first, a union law secretary has been appointed as a judge of a high court.

According to the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, Union Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

Mendiratta was a judicial officer in Delhi when he was made the law secretary in October 2019.

Even that was a first when a serving district and sessions judge was made the union law secretary.

Besides Mendiratta, three other judicial officers -- Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain -- have also been elevated as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The Department of Justice tweeted about the fresh appointments on Friday. PTI NAB DV DV

