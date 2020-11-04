Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Denounces Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Questions Congress' Silence

Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday strongly condemned the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Terming this as "goondaism" on part of the Maharashtra government, he told Republic TV that such kind of behaviour was not expected from the Mumbai Police. Moreover, he questioned the Congress leadership's silence over this issue.

Maintaining that political forces allegedly behind the arrest would have to bear the consequences, he slammed the Maharashtra government's "feudal mindset". According to Pradhan, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray were responsible for committing this undemocratic act. The Union Minister alleged that they used the Mumbai Police in this process.

Union Minisrer Dharmendra Pradhan remarked, "This is goondaism. Taking into account the footage and the statement of a senior Maharashtra official, I fall short of words to condemn this. In a mature society, such kind of behaviour is not expected. The Maharashtra government is indulging in goondaism by crossing all limits. Why are their associates who talk about institutions in the entire country silent? Why is the Congress party silent? "

Read: Kangana Ranaut Backs Arnab With Strong Message , Asks 'how Many Voices Will You Suppress?'

He added, "In a democracy, criticism is necessary. It is expected. If your truth troubles someone, it is the problem of that person. Is this British rule? Dictators do not like someone speaking the truth. This is the mindset of feudalism."

"I am under no assumption that an official has arrested him. An official cannot do something like this unless the political masters gave their approval for this. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray have done an undemocratic act. They have used the Mumbai Police," Pradhan elaborated.

Read: Piyush Goyal Speaks On Arnab Goswami's Arrest By Mumbai Police; Calls It 'misuse Of Power'

The shocking arrest of Arnab Goswami

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son.

Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami physically assaulted and forcefully arrested by Mumbai Police; Republic appeals to Indians to defend democracy pic.twitter.com/5zGGwrv6WN — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Read: Manjinder Sirsa Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest; Slams Mumbai Police's 'Hitler-Shahi'