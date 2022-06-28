Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Takes On 'syndicate' Over Mohammed Zubair's Arrest

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi justified the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. He contended that a certain politically motivated syndicate routinely opposed any action taken against not only rumour mongers but also terrorists. It is worth noting that Zubair's arrest was condemned by multiple political parties including Congress, AIMIM, TMC and Samajwadi Party.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi opined, "It has become a fashion for the secular political syndicate to come together when action is taken against terrorists, separatists, and rumour mongers. They say that the action against terrorists, separatists and rumour mongers is wrong. So, they can keep spreading hate, an atmosphere of fear and conspiring to damage the communal harmony and the law won't take its own course! This is their wish."

Alt News co-founder arrested

On Monday evening, fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was taken into custody by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. As per co-founder Pratik Sinha, Zubair was summoned by the police in a 2020 case in which he was already granted protection by the Delhi High Court. However, he was informed of Zubair's arrest at around 6.45 pm in another FIR for which no notice was given. The police justified his arrest citing that he was evasive in his replies and didn't provide the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar on June 20. While monitoring social media, he came across a 2018 tweet of Zubair with a picture having the caption 'Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel'. Kumar took cognizance of the fact that a user named Hanuman Bhakt took strong objection to this tweet and demanded action against the Alt News co-founder.