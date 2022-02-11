Union Min Naqvi Slams Oppn Over Hijab Row; Says Protest Influenced By 'Taliban Mindset'

Lashing out at opposition political parties take on the Hijab controversy, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that these are the people who always opposed women empowered country including criminalizing Triple Talaq, raising the legal age of marriage for women, and other related decisions.

Naqvi stated, "Pakistan as always is engaged in trying to ruin the image and reputation of India. Along with them, the opposition is also doing the same".

"Protesters fighting ‘Pehle hijab, phir kitaab’, meaning first hijab and then studies, are Taliban-influenced thoughts that are embedded in the youth heads by various organizations trying to distract them from availing quality education", he added.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi mentioned that the country is aware of the Shaheen Bagh protest and so citizens must be careful to not get manipulated by these controversial disputes.

While further referring to the controversy, Union Min Anurag Thakur said, "They (Congress) talk about bikini/hijab, CAA/Rafale, but public never accepts them because they never talk about poor welfare. They only know how to gather votes with politics of appeasement...You can write down, Akhilesh (SP chief) will lose from his seat".

Karnataka Hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab.

On Saturday, the Karnataka government banned clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public order". According to the order, "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn."

In Udupi, protests spread across the state with staff banning the hijab. Many students took the order into a confrontational turn by showing up in saffron scarves and shouting slogans.

(Image: ANI/PTI)