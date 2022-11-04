Union Minister's Convoy Allegedly Attacked In West Bengal; BJP Claims TMC's Involvement

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nisith Pramanik's convoy was allegedly attacked by some people in the Sitai village of West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Thursday, November 3. Notably, Pramanik was visiting Sitai to meet BJP workers who were "assaulted" last week.

Speaking to the reporters over the alleged attack on his convoy, MoS Nisith Pramanik said, "If the Bengal administration is strict, how can so many people gather on my route? The state police made the route of my convoy. We went according to the route defined by the police. How could there be such a big threat to me when it was state police who mapped out the route for my escort?", ANI reported.

WB | The gathering even had sticks, stones & other weapons despite police presence. They surely didn't show up with sticks to shower flowers. How this happened is a question that needs to be asked. BJP workers won't sit quietly if their minister is attacked in front of them: MoS pic.twitter.com/52irPIuRVC — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

The BJP leader alleged that the attackers had sticks, stones and other weapons despite the presence of the police. "They surely did not show up with sticks to shower flowers. How this happened is a question that needs to be asked. BJP workers would not sit quietly if their minister is attacked in front of them. Why the atmosphere is being ruined? We want a peaceful atmosphere in Cooch Behar," he said, ANI reported.

Notably, according to the visuals, some people were seen carrying sticks while Pramanik's convoy was passing through the Sitai area of Cooch Behar on Thursday afternoon.

'Minor scuffle': Claims Cooch Behar SP

According to the Cooch Behar SP, a "minor scuffle" broke out between the men in Minister's convoy and some people who had gathered to wave black flags at the Union Minister.

"There was a minor scuffle between people in the minister's convoy and bystanders carrying black flags when the cavalcade was passing through Sitai. During the scuffle, a few motorcycles were damaged. On-duty police officers intervened, and the situation was brought under control. We have not arrested anyone," SP Sumit Kumar told PTI.

BJP alleges TMC's involvement

According to PTI, BJP alleged that stones and crude bombs were hurled at Pramanik's convoy by TMC supporters. BJP's national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that it was shameful that a Union minister was "attacked" in West Bengal. "This is a regular affair in the state, where opposition workers are also attacked and killed by the TMC regime," Dilip Ghosh said, PTI reported.

1.1 Many times our leaders, workers were attacked by TMC goons with multiple murdered. My car was bombed during the 2021 polls.



TMC goons attacked Central MoS @NisithPramanik today due to the instigation of Paschim Banga's North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha. pic.twitter.com/nks4C9F2Tj — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) November 3, 2022

On the other hand, the ruling TMC has rejected the saffron party's allegation stating that the incident might have resulted from infighting within the BJP. "We don't know what happened there, so it won't be right to comment. But I don't think the TMC is involved in it. It must be due to infighting between the newcomers and old-timers of the BJP," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)