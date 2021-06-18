Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Turns On Its Head: Police Complains To SC

The Supreme Court was on Friday informed by the Delhi Police that the High Court order granting bail to three students - Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, and Natasha Narwal in the North East Delhi violence case has "turned the whole Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on its head."

"The entire UAPA has been turned on its head...I am praying for a stay of this judgment," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Delhi Police.

The arguments were addressed while a division bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Hemant Gupta was hearing Delhi Police's plea challenging the order passed by the Delhi High Court granting bail to the three students looked under the stringent provisions of the UAPA for allegedly being a part of the larger conspiracy that led to the riots and violence in the North-East district of the national capital in February last year.

The Supreme Court bench too noted that the issue has pan-India ramifications and is an "important" and "grave" issue.

Arguing further, the Solicitor General also argued that the alleged incident (riots) took place because the President of the US is visiting, "...these are the statements of the people," he said.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi who was also appearing for the Enforcement agency said: There are three facets which are important. It imputes an ambiguity in Section 15 which was not even argued.*

"The way in which the act has been interpreted, the intervention by SC is important," the bench said after noting the submissions of the two law officers of the government.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Siddharth Aggarwal appearing for the three accused persons opposed the plea of the Delhi Police on the grounds of maintainability.

However, after hearing the submissions from both sides, the court issued notice to the three accused persons and sought their response on the plea filed by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police in its plea stated the Delhi High Court decided the bail pleas in a pre-conceived manner. "There was a cause and evidence of terrorist activity against the respondent; there was corroborative evidence, however, while applying the legislative mandate the Hon'ble High Court misdirected itself and gave ex-facie perverse findings to arrive a conclusion that no case of UAPA was made out," the plea said.

It further stated that the High Court's observations in the order granting bail are based on social media narrative rather than facts and evidence.

"The judicial scrutiny was not to ascertain as to whether on evidence on record prima facie the accusation was true or not but to somehow establish that the present case was a case of protest by students and suppression of dissent by the government of the day. This is the respectful submission of the petitioner is without any foundation and appears to be based more on the social media narrative than the evidence gathered and elaborated in the charge sheet," the plea said.

On Thursday, Delhi's Karkardooma court issued release warrants to Pinjara Tod activists Natasha Narwal, Devangan Kalita, and JMU student Asif Iqbal Tanha after they were granted bail by Delhi High Court. The court turned out Delhi police's plea seeking more time to verify the sureties and addresses of the three activists. The activists were allowed to walk out of Tihar jail at 7 PM.

On Tuesday, a division bench of Delhi HC held that the activists were entitled to regular bail subject to a few conditions. It observed that no offence under Sections 15, 17, and 18 of the UAPA is made out prima facie in the charge sheet. The HC noted, "We are constrained to express, that it seems, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred. If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy". Delhi police have named Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Danish, Parvez, Ilyas, 'United Against Hate' chief Khalid Saifi, Congress ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan, Tahir Hussain, RJD youth wing’s Meeran Haider, Pinjda Tod activists Gulfisha Fatima, Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita as accused of 'criminal conspiracy - leading to Delhi riots which killed 53 in February 2020.

Image Source- PTI/Representational Image