Unlawful Detention? Indians Aboard Ship Detained In Equatorial Guinea Seek Help For Return

Months after sixteen Indian sailors, who are part of the 26-member crew of a vessel, were detained in Equatorial Guinea, they are now being handed over to the Nigerian government. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to rescue the crew after the sailors alleged unlawful detention and coercion. However, Nigeria has claimed that they will be prosecuted.

The Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea has been instructed to hand over the crew to the Nigerian government. According to sources, the authorities in Equatorial Guinea have carried out all due process over the last three months and have not found anything incriminating. While the Nigerian authorities allege that this is a case of oil theft.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "In my capacity as Head of Defense and Security, I have authorized the delivery of the supertanker HEROIC IDUN to the Nigerian Government, which escaped in its waters and was detained by the Equatoguinean navy on August 17."

The crew seeks help

The crew members have also released a video in which they are seeking help from the authorities. "We, the crew of MT Heroic Idun would like to request for help and assistance to get us released. We are requesting help from the President and Prime Minister of India. Please help us get back to India. We have been held unlawfully since 14th August 2022."

Notably, the vessel has a total crew of 26 persons out of which 16 are Indians. Apart from the 16 Indian nations, 8 Sri Lankans, 1 Polish and 1 Filipino nationals were also onboard.