Unmarried Indian Girls Don’t Indulge In Carnal Activities Unless Promised Marriage: MP HC

Indian girls don't indulge in carnal activities with boys unless there is an 'assurance of marriage', the Madhya Pradesh HC said on Saturday. The High Court was listening to a bail application filed by a rape accused who claimed that the girl had entered into a consensual physical relationship with him. A case of rape was filed after she allegedly tried to commit suicide when he broke off their relationship, and refused to marry her.

While denying the accused bail, Justice Subodh Abhyankar of the Indore bench noted that India was still a conservative society and girls, regardless of their religion did not engage in physical relationships with boys just for fun. He also told the accused that boys must realise that actions have consequences.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar said, “India is a conservative society, it has not yet reached such level (advance or lower) of civilization where unmarried girls, regardless of their religion, indulge in carnal activities with boys just for the fun of it, unless the same is backed by some future promise/assurance of marriage."

Moreover, given her suicide attempt, the Madhya Pradesh HC noted that the act “apparently shows that she was serious about the relationship" and was not seeking just enjoyment". He added, "A boy who is entering into a physical relationship with a lass must realize that his actions have consequences."

The girl has alleged that the boy broke off their relationship after raping her and refusing to marry her. Based on her charges, the boy was arrested on June 4 by the Ujjain police. In his defence, the accused has claimed that he was having an affair with the girl for two years, and she entered into a physical relationship with him on her own will. He has also revealed that families of both sides had opposed their marriage since he is a Hindu and the girl is a Muslim.