Unnao: Body Of 22-yr-old Woman Found Buried In Late SP Minister Fateh Bahudar's Son's Plot

In a shocking development, the dead body of a missing girl has been found on Thursday in late SP leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh's plot in Unnao. Singh was accused of kidnapping the 22-year-old woman from Unnao after the deceased's family filed an FIR on December 8. The police are currently conducting a postmortem of the deceased for further identification.

"FIR was registered on Dec 8 and the accused was later arrested. Following investigation, the dead body was recovered. The post mortem will be done," says ASP Shashi Shekhar Singh

The police stated the accused had called the girl to Ashram where he allegedly strangled the victim. Thereafter the body was wrapped in a blanket and then buried it in a septic tank. The UP police had interrogated Rajol Singh on February 4 for eight hours in which he revealed his companion - Suraj his accomplice. Police have arrested Suraj now.

Earlier in January, the victim's mother - Rita Devi tried to immolate herself in front of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's car at SP headquarters in Lucknow. She alleged that even 50 days after her daughter was kidnapped by Rajol Singh, no investigation was done by the police. She claimed that though an FIR had been filed, her daughter was still in Rajol Singh's custody.

Aghast at the incident, BSP chief Mayawati voiced the allegations raised by the victim's parents on the accused SP leader. Urging the police to act, she stated that strict legal action must be taken against the culprits to give justice to the victim's family. Union Minister Anurag Thakur too said that police will take care that law and order are maintained under such circumstances.

उन्नाव जिले में सपा नेता के खेत में दलित युवती का दफनाया हुआ शव बरामद होना अति-दुःखद व गंभीर मामला। परिवार वाले पहले से ही उसके अपहरण व हत्या को लेकर सपा नेता पर शक कर रहे थे। राज्य सरकार पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दोषियों के खिलाफ तुरन्त सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई करे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 11, 2022

As per reports, Rita Devi alleged that Rajol Singh alias Arun Singh had forcibly kidnapped her 22-year-old daughter on 8 December 2021. The victim's mother alleged that her daughter was kidnapped while she was enroute to a market in Unnao Sadar along with her companions. The family claims that they have approached the police five times and the Unnao Sadar MLA, but to no avail. Later, after the victim's mother tried to immolate herself, UP police sprung into action, investigating into the matter by probing call records. Currently, Uttar Pradesh polls are underway from February 10 to March 7. Results are to be announced on March 10.