Unnao: Five Men Arrested For Burning Rape Survivor, Victim In Critical Condition

In yet another tragic incident, a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has allegedly been set ablaze on Thursday. Sources report that the five men who had allegedly set the woman on fire have been arrested by the police. The rape survivor who had filed a complaint in March is reportedly struggling for life.

Unnao police arrests five men for attempt to burn survivor

"We got a complaint that there was an attempt to burn the victim. The victim has given us some five names and we have arrested all the people. She has been referred to the Lucknow hospital for better treatment. Four teams have been constituted to catch the remaining two and they will be caught soon. She had filed a complaint in March accusing two men, one of them has been round up," said Unnao police.

Hyderabad Horror: State HM holds high-level meet on Women and Children's safety

This development comes a day after the Mahabubnagar Court in Hyderabad was designated to act as a fast track court to take up the Hyderabad gangrape and murder case. Earlier in the day, activist Trupti Desai and other protestors were detained by the police outside the Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao's residence on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CM has not yet met the victim's family and has been facing criticism over attending weddings.

Trupti Desai protests against Telangana CM over Hyderabad Horror

Demand for death penalty

Demanding justice for 27-year-old Hyderabad Doctor who was raped and murdered, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday visited Rajghat and said that she will sit on a fast until justice is ensured to the victim. Several MPs in the parliament also demanded the death penalty among other punishments for the rape accused. Nation-wide protests have been demanding a fast-tracking of the case and a speedy judgment - favouring the death penalty. This has also been echoed by several political parties and several celebrities.

Hyderabad gangrape & murder case fast-tracked, Mahbubnagar Court chosen

Hyderabad gangrape

The 27-year old's burnt body was found by the police under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. Her body was found 25 km away from the toll plaza. The four accused - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu are kept at Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody, for security reasons.

