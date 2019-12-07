Unnao Coverup? Prime Accused Contradicts Police, Says 'arrested Outside Village'

In yet another shocking revelation, Republic TV has accessed on Saturday, an audio recording of the Unnao rape accused - Shivam Tripathi confessing to his activities on the day of the attack on the rape victim. In the audio, the accused has stated that he had left his home at 4 AM on Thursday, running away from his home - contradicting police reports. He added that the police had picked him up from outside the village, while the police claimed he was arrested from his house.

Accused contradicts police reports

"I went for a morning walk at 4 AM. I ran away from the village. the police managed to arrest me from outside the village," he said to the police. Moreover, visuals of the accused in the Unnao police station show them being served cups of tea by the staff.

Unnao cop sides with accused

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Police station Circle officer G K Tripathi was caught on camera giving the five accused who allegedly set ablaze a rape survivor the benefit of doubt, claiming their statements seemed true. Tripathi also stated that based on the accused's statement and corroborative evidence they have found nothing abnormal in the incident. On Saturday, Tripathi has been transferred by the police, as per sources.

Siding with the accused, Tripathi had claimed that the main accused and his friend had revealed that they had received the first phone call at 5: 12 AM while the incident occurred at 4:40 - 4:50 AM. He also stated that none of the accused had run away after committing the crime, pointing out that four of five accused were found at their homes. He added that anyone would have run away if they had committed such a crime, fearing the police.

"The accused told us that on the day of the incident, he received the first call at 5:12 AM and his friend also said the same. They used to go together for running at 5 AM every day and the incident took place between 4:40 to 4:50 AM. Fearing the police anyone would have run away, but we found all the accused at their respective houses. Only one of them ran away and we arrested him from Kanpur border," he added.

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

The 23-year old rape survivor was set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday at 4:15 AM. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself. One other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

The rape survivor had filed a complaint against two accused in March for spurning her after promising to marry her and then raping her along with his friend in December 2018. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail for 14-day judicial custody on Friday. The victim died had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM, succumbing to her burn injuries.