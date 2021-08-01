Unnao Rape Survivor Moves Delhi Court Over Alleged Harassment By Personal Security Forces

The Unnao rape survivor has moved a Delhi court alleging harassment by the personal security officers (PSOs) deputed for her on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Hearing the matter via video-conferencing on July 31, District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma said an application has been moved on behalf of the complainant that she and her family members were harassed by the PSOs, in a sense that they are not allowing her to enjoy her liberties.

The judge has directed a CBI officer to submit an impact assessment report in this regard with the assistance of the local police. He further said that a sealed envelope was also received from the police, containing certain allegations leveled against the rape survivor and her family members. “It is directed that this application be taken up for consideration,” the sessions judge added.

The woman was kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The rape survivor attempted to immolate herself at the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on 8 April 2018. The case was transferred from Unnao to Delhi and was probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

SC provides security to Unnao rape survivor

Following a truck collision on July 28, 2019, resulting in the serious injury of the victim and the death of two relatives, it was revealed that the family had been threatened and had written to the Chief Justice of India for help. On August 1, 2019, the top court had directed that the survivor, her mother, and other members of the family be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On December 20, 2019, Sengar was sentenced to jail for life in the rape case. On March 4, 2020, Sengar, his brother, and five others were found guilty for the death of the rape survivor’s father in judicial custody and were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.