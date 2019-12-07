Unnao Victim's Father Demands 'Hyderabad Encounter'-like Fate For Daughter's Rapists

Demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivor, her father on Saturday, stated that no one from the UP government had met the victim's family, talking exclusively to Republic TV. He added that after the Hyderabad encounter, the accused should be met with a similar fate or should be hanged to death. He added that the police has only assured that they will investigate the case.

Victim's father speaks

"We got the news that the girl died at 11:40 PM. The way the Hyderabad accused were killed as they tried to flee, such a fate should be given to those accused also or they should be hanged. No one from the authorities has contacted us, nor have they spoken to us. There were police officers in the crime scene, nothing else. Police only said that they will investigate properly," he said.

Meanwhile, the brother of the victim has revealed that the victim's last words were that 'All those 5 names should cease to exist', demanding death to the rapists. The victim had also said to her brother that she wished to live to fight for justice. Her brother has demanded that the victim's last wishes be fulfilled.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

Meanwhile, in a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

Police had been informed by locals that a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao had allegedly been set ablaze when she was visiting a local court in Rae Bareli on Thursday. at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint in March against the two accused. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape.

One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. He added that the victim had claimed that the accused had spurned her after promising to marry her and then raped her along with his friend in December 2018. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail on Friday.