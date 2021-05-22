Unpreparedness Of Delhi's Health Infra Forcing Residents To Seek Treatment Elsewhere: HC

The unpreparedness of the health infrastructure in the city had compelled many desperate citizens of Delhi to seek medical attention at hospitals in the neighbouring States, remarked the Delhi High Court recently.

"It is a matter of public knowledge that the deadly and highly infectious nature of the second wave of COVID-19 and the unpreparedness of the health infrastructure in the city had compelled many desperate citizens of Delhi to seek medical attention at hospitals in the neighbouring states," said a single-judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Rekha Palli in its order passed on Friday.

The judge's observation came in while rejecting the stand of the AAP government which said that patients who are residents of Delhi and seeking treatment in the neighbouring cities shall take medical relief from the state where they are getting treatment.

The observations were made while the bench was hearing a petition filed by Manan Singh who had contended that his father is suffering from COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram for treatment.

The petitioner sought direction to the government to provide seven doses per day of Liposomal Amphotericin B Injection for his father.

The petitioner through Advocate Vivek Gupta told the court that his father has been hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment for over a month now and was prescribed the injection over seven days ago and since then he has been desperately approaching the authorities and the health departments of the Central Government and the Government of Haryana to help him get the medicine.

Appearing for the Delhi government advocate Anuj Aggarwal, however, submitted that since the Petitioner's father is taking treatment in Haryana, hence, he should approach the authorities there.

Following these submissions by Aggarwal, the court passed the said observation rejecting his stand.

"The life of the petitioner’s father hangs in the balance. I am, therefore, of the view that it would be in the interest of justice to direct respondent no.1 (Delhi government) to take a compassionate view towards the petitioner’s request and, if at all possible, to provide his father with the necessary medicine for his treatment for next few days," the bench said while posting the matter for further hearing on May 25.