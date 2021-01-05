Unsatisfied With Answers, IT Officials Quiz Robert Vadra Again Over Tax Evasion Case

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday quizzed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son in law Robert Vadra for the second consecutive day and his Chartered Accountants were also present during the interrogation, according to sources stated. This round of interrogation comes after he was grilled for 9 hours on Monday in connection with the Benami Property.

Sources have also stated that the IT department was not satisfied with his answers during his interrogation on Monday and hence another round of interrogation has been conducted on Tuesday at his office located at Sukhdev Vihar, Delhi.

Vadra: 'No tax evasion'

However, after his interrogation ended on Monday, Vadra, who is married to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, claimed political vendetta. While answering questions raised by media over Benami Property case, he said it was only a general enquiry and nothing in particular with Benami property or tax evasion.

"There is no tax evasion. We have been given questions regarding my work for past 5-6 years. If they ask me again, I will answer," he said.

"Everyone knows it is (political vendetta). Whenever Priyanka moves out for helping farmers…and other issues then whom will they (investigating agencies) come to? They will come to Robert Vadra. I don't want to go into political issues but they are digressing from real issues like the farmers' issue," Vadra said.

It was earlier reported that Vadra has been summoned earlier but failed to appear citing the Coronavirus pandemic. He is also being investigated in a PMLA case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), apart from other cases. He has been under interrogation by various agencies since 2019 in relation to a string of different cases over his alleged links in arms deals as well as in property deals, both in India and abroad.

The IT department has also been probing Vadra on charges of alleged possession of undisclosed assets in the UK and the ED too has been carrying out an investigation under the PMLA, pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. It is alleged that the said property is owned by Vadra and the deal involves the fugitive economic offender Sanjay Bhandari who is also an arms dealer.

