UP: 4 Youth Detained Over Namaz Offered Inside Lucknow's Lulu Mall; Probe Underway

In a massive development, four people have been identified among the youths who offered Namaz in Lucknow's Lulu Mall. As per sources, the youths have been arrested by the police. All four youths detained are Muslims and were identified with the help of the posts that went viral on social media and via CCTV footage.

Among the four youths, all of whom lived in Lucknow, three hailed from the city and one is a resident of Sitapur. They were taken into custody at 4 am and were arrested after hours of interrogation.

Lucknow Police is likely to hold a press conference on the same.

Earlier on Saturday, the Lucknow police detained three people from Lucknow's Lulu Mall for allegedly attempting to recite Ramayana's Sundarkand inside the mall premises, after a video of a group of people performing Namaz went viral. "Three people were detained from the entry gate of Lulu Mall in Lucknow for allegedly attempting to recite Sundarkand inside the mall premises. Three people of the Hindu Samaj Party were detained at the mall’s gate. Currently, there’s a peaceful situation," ADCP South, Lucknow, Rajesh Srivastava told ANI.

Row over Namaz performed in Lucknow's Lulu Mall

In Uttar Pradesh, a video of a group of people performing Namaz inside Lucknow's Lulu mall went viral recently. The mall management took cognisance of the incident and an FIR was registered at Sushant Golf City police station on Thursday night. The case has been registered under Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the video of Namaz went viral, the mall administration put up notices at several places inside the mall premises. "No religious prayers will be permitted in the mall," the notice says in English as well as Hindi.

After the Namaz row, the members of a right-wing Hindu group filed a police complaint where they also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Sundarkand Path near the mall. Police officials from nearby Sushant Golf City police station reached outside the Lulu mall to maintain law and order. Later, Mahasabha members filed a complaint.

"Namaz was offered inside the Mall which is against the state government's decision of not allowing namaz in public places," reads the complaint. Moreover, the complaint alleged that 70% of the mall staff consists of men from the Muslim community and the remaining 30% are women from the Hindu community.

Another video of a man went viral on Saturday where he can be seen performing Namaz on platform number 3 of Charbagh station in Lucknow.

(Image: Republic)