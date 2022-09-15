UP ADG Details Progress In Lakhimpur Kheri Case; Here's What Govt Instructed Police

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar provided details of the progress in the Lakhimpur Kheri double murder case. He revealed that the Yogi Adityanath-led government had directed the police to quickly crack the case of the alleged rape and murder of two minor Dalit girls. Mentioning that all the accused persons were arrested within 24 hours, he also informed the media that the dead bodies had been handed over to the family members after the completion of the post-mortem.

UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar remarked, "On the afternoon of September 14, the information was received that two sisters were found hanging in Nighasan. Immediately, the police reached the spot. On the complaint of the mother of the deceased, a case was registered. Senior officials from Lucknow were also sent to the spot. All aspects, in this case, were examined. All forensic evidences were collected there. Within a period of 24 hours, all accused out of which one was named and 5 unnamed persons were arrested. One accused was injured in the police action. The post-mortem has been completed."

"The dead bodies have been handed over to their kin. They will conduct the final rites of these dead bodies as per their customs. In accordance with the government's policy towards women and crimes against women, instructions were received from the government to quickly solve this case. I appeal that everyone should show sensitivity towards the victims considering them as their mothers, daughters, and children," he added.

Lakhimpur Kheri horror

In a shocking incident, two sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in the Nighasan Police Station limits. Their mother accused three youths from the neighbouring village of abducting and killing them. Based on her complaint, the police filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (gang rape) and 452. The accused in the case have been identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin, and Arif.